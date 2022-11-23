No paragliding championship at Billing this year too

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 22

There will be no International Paragliding World Cup Championship at Billing this year as the state government has expressed its inability to host the meet in view of its busy schedule due to the Assembly elections and implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the state.

No International Paragliding World Cup Championship has been held in Billing after the year 2018. In 2019, it was cancelled because of the investors meet at Dharamsala. Later, the state government could not organize the event because of Covid 19 crisis in 2020 and 2021.

The decision of the government has disappointed hundreds of enthusiasts and foreign pilots who come to Bir Billing to participate in the event. Over 300 pilots from India and abroad were expected to participate in the championship this year.

The event is organized jointly by the state tourism department and the SDM Baijnath, who is chairman of Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Bir Billing. Earlier, during the Congress regime, a private agency Bir Billing Para Gliding Association was organizing this event but after the change of government in 2017 the responsibility of holding the championship was handed over to SADA. In 2018 the event was organized under the supervision of SDM Baijnath from October 24 to 30.

A Paris-based PWCA, an agency which organized global adventurous events, has also not notified the dates of the World Cup Championships in its calendar so far. On earlier occasion prior to the year 2014, only Pre-World Cup Championships were held here. It was in 2018 that the BJP government organized the event for the first time.

#Palampur