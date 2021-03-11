No piped water supply since 2018, Nurpur villagers receive bills

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, June 6

Residents of Bhatka village of the Kopra gram panchayat in Nurpur have lodged their protest on receiving piped water bills with previous unpaid bills (outstanding) from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 from the Jal Shakti Department. Intriguingly, their piped water supply was discontinued in 2018 by the Jal Shakti Department and since then, they had not been getting supply from their private water connections.

Uttam Chand, Dev Raj Sharma, Des Raj, Surinder, Lekh Raj, Ram Saroop, Khushi Ram, Prem and Vikas said as many as 23 residents of the village had been issued these bills. “After they suddenly stopped supply in our taps in 2018, we took water supply connections from a village hand pump installed by the Jal Shakti Department in 2019 on our own by bearing the electricity consumption charges,” they said.

Devinder Rana, Assistant Engineer, Jal Shakti subdivision, Nurpur, said these villagers had never approached the office authorities and applied for disconnection of their private water connections therefore their connections existed in official record. He said they did not needed to pay the bills.