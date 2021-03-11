No piped water supply since 2018, Nurpur villagers receive bills

Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, June 6
Residents of Bhatka village of the Kopra gram panchayat in Nurpur have lodged their protest on receiving piped water bills with previous unpaid bills (outstanding) from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 from the Jal Shakti Department. Intriguingly, their piped water supply was discontinued in 2018 by the Jal Shakti Department and since then, they had not been getting supply from their private water connections.
Uttam Chand, Dev Raj Sharma, Des Raj, Surinder, Lekh Raj, Ram Saroop, Khushi Ram, Prem and Vikas said as many as 23 residents of the village had been issued these bills. “After they suddenly stopped supply in our taps in 2018, we took water supply connections from a village hand pump installed by the Jal Shakti Department in 2019 on our own by bearing the electricity consumption charges,” they said.
Devinder Rana, Assistant Engineer, Jal Shakti subdivision, Nurpur, said these villagers had never approached the office authorities and applied for disconnection of their private water connections therefore their connections existed in official record. He said they did not needed to pay the bills.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...