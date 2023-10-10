No plan to send MLAs on Brazil trip, says govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 9

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said that his department had not planned any trip to Brazil for MLAs under the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project, as a BJP spokesperson had claimed on Sunday. “There’s no plan to send anyone on an exposure trip to Brazil. This information is not factual. The Opposition is mistaken,” said Negi while responding to the BJP’s allegations that three MLAs were part of the proposed tour.

Of little help to fruit growers Tours under the HP Horticulture Development Project have been of little help to the fruit growers. Officials, who went on tours in the past, had never shared knowledge with the growers. Scientists and growers should be sent on tours for the best outcomes. Harish Chauhan, Convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch

Negi said that the department had planned a trip to Serbia for its officials. “We have planned a tour of Serbia for our officials and field staff. Thereafter, we will send growers on an a trip under the project,” he added.

Interestingly, no exposure trip has been organised for apple growers under the project till date. Bureaucrats, politicians and technical officials have gone on several tours under the project since it was launched in 2016. As a result, these trips have become a sore point with fruit growers. “It’s really unfortunate that the biggest stakeholders under the project have never been considered for a trip. The growers are not only ignored but also never consulted before others go on such trips,” said Lokender Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers Association. “At least the growers should be consulted about their requirements before officials go on exposure tours,” rued Bisht.

Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, said that the tours under the project had been of little help to the growers so far. “Officials, who went on tours in the past, had never shared knowledge with the growers. Scientists and growers should be sent on tours for the best outcomes,” he added.

Bisht said, “No seminar has ever been held where officials have shared their learning during these tours with the growers. So what’s the point of organising these trips if knowledge is not trickling down to the growers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board has planned an exposure tour and MLAs could be its part. “The tour is not apple specific. It’s more about marketing,” said sources.

#BJP #Shimla