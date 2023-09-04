No plan to shut Sardar Patel varsity: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 3

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said that government did not intend to close Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur was merely doing politics over the university. “The university was opened in a college building by the previous BJP government without thinking about quality education. Jai Ram Thakur opened this university just to gain political mileage and has played with the future of students,” said Rohit Thakur

In a press statement released here today, the Education Minister said that SPU did not have adequate teaching and non-teaching staff and students did not have adequate facilities. “Keeping in view the condition of the university, colleges affiliated with the SPU have written to link them with Himachal Pradesh University so that the students of these colleges could get better educational facilities,” the minister said, adding that Himachal Pradesh University had more than 500 teaching staff and sufficient non-teaching staff.

The education minister said that the present government had no plans to close the university. “Eying the ensuing parliamentary elections, the LoP has brought up the issue of SPU to exploit the regional sentiments,” he said.

