BUDGET SESSION

No plan to wind up loss-making PSUs: CM

Rationalise staff strength of non-profitable boards, corporations, demands Dhawala

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 26

The state government has no plan to merge or wind up loss-making public sector undertakings (PSUs), namely boards and corporations.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said this in reply to a query raised by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhawala during Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha today.

“There are 23 PSUs in Himachal and 11 of these are loss-making. However, in the recent past, some of them have shown improvement with help and grant-in-aid from the state government,” he added.

Dhawala said that the loss-making boards and corporations should be merged and the rationalisation of their employees be undertaken. “Some of these boards such as the HPSEB are so top heavy that they have more Chief Engineers than lower-rung officials, thus a drain on the exchequer,” he added. He suggested that the rationalisation of the HPSEB employees should be done by shifting them against vacancies in other offices.

The Chief Minister said that some of these PSUs like the HPSEB and the HRTC could not be wound up, as these serve people as part of social responsibility of a welfare state.

“We will continue to provide transport facilities in remote areas where the private sector is missing, as routes are unviable. We will provide electricity to every house, as this is the responsibility of the government despite losses,” he added.

He said that vacant posts in these PSUs were being filled only on the need basis and the rationalisation of employees was being done. “I agree with the MLA that this is a very important issue and something needs to be done. From time to time, the government had provided grant-in-aid to some PSUs like we gave Rs 152 crore to the HPSEB, Rs 1,585 crore to the HRTC and Rs 70 crore to the HP Tourism Development Corporation, as various sectors had been hit severely due to Covid-19,” he added.

Thakur said wasteful expenditure had been cut and the financial health of some PSUs like the HP Forest Corporation, and HP Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation had improved. “We have directed these PSUs to earn at least sufficient revenue to meet their expenses and cut wasteful expenditure,” he added.

Replying to a question asked by Rohit Thakur, Ashish Butail and Rajinder Rana, Health Minister Rajeev Saizal said so far 3,831 persons had died due to Covid and 225,893 persons had tested positive up to November 15, 2021. “The families of those who have died due to Covid are being given Rs 50,000 each, subject to the submission of the death certificate mentioning Covid as the cause,” he added.

