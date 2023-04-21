No power for 3 days, Palampur villagers protest

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 20

Residents of Bhattu and Pharehar areas today protested the power failure in their villages for the past three days.

They alleged that despite repeated complaints, no steps were initiated to restore the power supply in half a dozen villages. On behalf of the villagers, Jagrup Rana, a retired HAS officer, said, “There is no power supply in the area for the past three days. I spoke to HPSEB officials, but failed to get a satisfactory reply about when the power supply would be restored.”

Other villagers said power failure in their areas had made their lives miserable and the cuts were unscheduled most of the time.

Meanwhile, a senior HPSEB official said a technical snag had developed in a transformer installed in Bhatto village. “Despite best efforts, it couldn’t be repaired. Now, the HPSEB has decided to install a new transformer in the village tomorrow. The power supply to the area will be restored by tomorrow noon,” the official added.