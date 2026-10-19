No power, no poles: Bilaspur panchayat pradhan’s ultimatum to electricity board

In an unusual escalation of the dispute over smart electricity meters in Himachal Pradesh, Vinay Sharma, pradhan of Kapahra gram panchayat in Bilaspur district, has served a notice on the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), asking it to remove its electricity poles, wires and other infrastructure from his land after his power connection was disconnected for refusing to install a smart meter.

Instead of seeking restoration of his electricity supply, Sharma has demanded that the department remove its infrastructure within 24 hours and compensate him for the period during which it has used his land.

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“When the electricity board has unilaterally decided to stop its services to me, why should I allow the board to use my land?” Sharma said, adding that he had given the department the same 24-hour deadline that it had given him before disconnecting his power supply.

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Sharma also announced that his panchayat would block the Shimla-Dharamsala highway on Monday to protest against the installation of smart meters without consumers’ consent. He claimed that residents of other panchayats would also join the proposed blockade.

The confrontation stems from Kapahra gram panchayat’s opposition to smart meters. The gram sabha had passed a resolution against their installation and subsequently filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

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Questioning the need to install the meters without consumers’ consent, Sharma said residents feared inflated electricity bills because control over the devices would rest with the private company managing them. He also raised concerns over the financial burden on poor households if a smart meter, reportedly costing around ?10,000, was damaged or needed replacement.

Sharma alleged that the electricity board disconnected his connection despite being informed about the panchayat’s resolution and the pending court proceedings. According to him, the department issued a notice on October 14 and disconnected the supply the following day, when he was not at home. Claiming that he had regularly paid his electricity bills, Sharma questioned the legality of the disconnection and said the action was unjustified.

The local sub-divisional officer (SDO), however, defended the department’s action, saying the consumer had been informed in advance about the proposed replacement of the existing meter with a smart meter but had refused to comply.

“The electricity meter is the board’s property, and the department is replacing it with a smart meter. There is a provision for disconnecting his connection if he refuses to install a smart meter,” the SDO said.

The proposed highway blockade could intensify the dispute, bringing the issue of smart meter installation, consumer concerns and the electricity board’s enforcement powers into sharper focus.