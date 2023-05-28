No progress, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to review Rs 100-crore BJP regime projects

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 27

The state government has decided to review the progress made on projects worth over Rs 100 crore in the power, tourism and industries departments. The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for these projects were signed during the previous BJP government but no work had been done on them.

The three departments have been asked to prepare the details of all such projects, the work on which has either not started or the targets have been much delayed. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will chair meetings to review the progress made on the over Rs 100 crore projects.

There is a possibility that the government may even cancel some projects on which the work has not yet started if the investors fail to give valid reasons for the delay. “If investors are facing genuine problems for want of infrastructure, we will try to address their grievances,” says a senior officer.

Sources say that the government is endeavouring to remove all hurdles hampering these projects but if it is found that the investors are disinterested, the projects can be cancelled and fresh bids can be invited.

The previous BJP government had held a Global Investors’ Meet at Dharamsala in November 2019 and MoUs to the tune of Rs 92,000 crore, including Rs 27,812 crore in the power sector and Rs 15,000 crore in the tourism sector, were signed. Ambassadors of six countries and 209 foreign delegates had taken part in the meet.

Two groundbreaking ceremonies, too, were organised to attract big investments in the state. Besides, three international roadshows were also held in Germany, UAE and Netherlands in 2019.

The sources say, “As many as 11 MoUs for Rs 2,200 crore were signed during the investors’ meet but none of these materialised.” Sixteen MoUs, each above Rs 100 crore, were signed during interactions held with the industry at Chandigarh on September 5, 2021, and March 21, 2022, but none of these materialised.

The present Congress government wants to put these projects on fast-track so that Himachal starts getting revenue. The Chief Minister has already clarified that the power, tourism and industrial sectors will be targeted for revenue generation.

Three depts asked to prepare details