No question of political vendetta in Himachal, says Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday said there was no question of the Congress government unleashing political vendetta against its opponents, who could knock on the doors of the High Court to seek justice.

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Talking to mediapersons here today, Negi said it was mostly in BJP-ruled states where the ED and the CBI had been misused by governments to fabricate false cases against their opponents. “Such protests are not in the interest of democracy as the FIR has been registered as per the law. If there is no proof, then they have nothing to fear. Also, they can move the court if they feel they are being victimised,” he said.

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He also lashed out at BJP leaders for intimidating officials. “It is a different matter whether the BJP will come to power or not, but the fact is that its leaders are threatening officials, which is very wrong,” he said.

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Negi also accused the BJP leadership in Himachal of preventing the state from receiving financial assistance from the Centre. “The BJP-led Modi government has been giving stepmotherly treatment to the Himachal Government, whether by withdrawing the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), putting a cap on loan raising, or not providing disaster relief to Himachal,” he said.

He said that, so far this year, the damage caused during the monsoon had been less compared to previous years.