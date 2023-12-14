No radiologist at Mandi hospital, patients suffer

Mandi, December 13
Residents of Mandi district have urged the state government to appoint a regular radiologist at the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, as soon as possible.
They allege that in the absence of a radiologist, patients are not getting medical facilities at the radiology department. They have to pay hefty charges for medical tests at private clinics.
President of Mandi Citizens’ Council OP Kapoor said, “It has come to our notice that the post of a radiologist is lying vacant at the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, after the previous radiologist moved to Medical College, Hamirpur, for higher studies. Patients are facing huge trouble to avail of health services at the Radiology Department.”
“Now, patients have no option but to spend a huge amount in private clinics, putting the poor patients at a disadvantage,” he added.
