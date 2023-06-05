No radiologist at zonal hospital for 2 months

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 4

The post of a radiologist has been lying vacant in the zonal hospital in the district for the past two months. As a result, the patients are facing difficulty in availing the facilities related to the radiology department. Those suffering the most are the expectant mothers of poor families, who have to pay hefty charges at private clinics for an ultrasound test.

“This hospital caters to a large population of this district, which needs a fully equipped health facility for better health care,” residents of Mandi town said.

“Under and HIMCARE, the medical treatment of a patient is free at the state government hospitals. But poorly equipped hospitals are depriving the card holders of proper health care facilities,” they said.

Expectant mothers lamented that it is unfortunate that the zonal hospital of Mandi district is not having a radiologist due to which the ultrasound machine there is of no use. The government promises free medical care facility to expectant mothers, but without ultrasound facilities at government hospitals, they are suffering. They have to pay exorbitant charges at private clinics for getting an ultrasound done. “We urge the government to depute a radiologist here at the earliest,” they said.

When asked, DS Verma, Medical Superintendent, zonal hospital, Mandi, said, “Generally around 40 to 50 tests in a day were being done by the radiologist here. In the absence of one, the ultrasound facility is not available at this hospital since March 31. I have informed the higher authorities of the Health Department and state government and urged them to do the needful.”

“Until a regular radiologist is posted here, I have requested the authorities to depute a radiologist from Ner Chowk medical college to zonal hospital on alternate days to conduct the ultrasound test,” he said.