No rain & snowfall, Kangra, Chamba stare at water crisis

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 9

No rain and snowfall for the past more than a month is posing a threat of a looming water crisis in Kangra and Chamba districts. Sources told The Tribune that more than 70 per cent water supply projects in Kangra and Chamba districts were dependent on surface water sources such as local streams and rivers.

Dalhousie gets supply once a day Water is being supplied once a day in Dalhousie against twice a day earlier

In some Dharamsala areas, drinking water is being supplied for one hour everyday

If situation persists for another 10 days, the Jal Shakti Dept will have to resort to water rationing, says Chief Engineer

There are 700 water supply projects operational in Kangra district and 843 in Chamba district. The sources said that due to lesser discharge into the sources of the water supply schemes, water shortage was already being felt in Dalhousie town of Chamba district and some areas of Dharamsala. In Dalhousie, the Jal Shakti Department had opted for water rationing. Water was being supplied only once a day in Dalhousie in comparison to twice a day earlier. In some areas of Dharamsala also, drinking water was being supplied for one hour everyday instead of two hours a day earlier.

Suresh Mahan, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Dharamsala, said that at present, there was 10 per cent to 15 per cent less water discharge into 25 per cent supply schemes in Kangra and Chamba districts. He added that the situation was manageable but if it did not rain for another 10 to 15 days, the department may have to resort to water rationing in many areas of Kangra and Chamba districts.

The sources said that the areas where water storage facilities had not been augmented under the Jal Jivan Mission may face more problems than the areas where the storage facilities had been augmented.

Climate change and uneven patterns of rainfall were posing a challenge to the Jal Shakti Department with regards managing the water supply schemes. In hilly areas, most of the water supply schemes were dependent on rivers and streams. Due to changing rain patterns, experts had suggested that the department should rely on small check dams on rivers and streams as sources of drinking water schemes. The old method of directly sourcing water from natural rivers and streams was becoming unviable due to less snowfall in higher reaches and changing rain patterns.

