No relief from rain as monsoon retreat triggers flash floods in Himachal's Mandi; 3 dead, 3 buried

No relief from rain as monsoon retreat triggers flash floods in Himachal’s Mandi; 3 dead, 3 buried

Massive cloudburst struck outskirts of Dehradun early Tuesday morning; 2 missing
Dipender Manta
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:52 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rain caused havoc in Shimla on Tuesday morning. Tribune photo : Lalit Kumar
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Mandi district in the wee hours on Tuesday, triggering landslides and flash floods that caused widespread devastation, left three persons missing, while two victims were rescued but it resulted in massive damage to public and private property.

In Bragta village under Boe panchayat of Nihri tehsil, Sundernagar subdivision, a massive landslide hit a residential house, burying five family members under the debris.

Villagers immediately launched a rescue operation and managed to pull out two individuals alive, both of whom were critically injured. They were rushed to the nearest hospital and are undergoing treatment.

A joint rescue team comprising local residents, police, and disaster response personnel is continuing the search for the remaining three individuals who are feared to be trapped under the debris. The operation is being hampered by continuous rain and unstable soil conditions.

In another alarming incident, a flash flood struck the Dharampur market area late last night, submerging the main bus stand and adjacent commercial establishments. The floodwaters caused significant destruction to public infrastructure and private property, including the washing away of few Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses and damage to numerous vehicles parked in and around the area.

One person is reported missing in the flash flood incident. The search for the missing individual is currently underway.

Shopkeepers and residents faced severe losses as floodwaters gushed into shops, damaging goods and infrastructure. Preliminary estimates suggest losses amounting to several crores.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dharampur, Joginder Patiyal, confirmed the scale of the disaster. He stated that one person is currently reported missing, and the bus stand area sustained severe damage. “Several HRTC buses have either been washed away or badly damaged. Shops have suffered massive losses due to flooding. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed,” he said.

BJP leader from Dharampur, Rajat Thakur, also visited the affected areas and expressed deep concern over the disaster. “On the day of the Sair festival, nature has inflicted deep wounds on the people of Dharampur. The estimated losses are in crores, and urgent support is needed for the affected families,” he said.

District administration teams, along with local volunteers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are actively engaged in rescue and relief efforts.

In Uttrakhand

A massive cloudburst struck the outskirts of Dehradun on Tuesday, unleashing flash floods and triggering landslides in the Sahastradhara area.

The sudden downpour caused widespread destruction, damaging houses, sweeping away roads, cars, and shops.

Two individuals have been reported missing following the incident.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed to the affected areas.

