No relief, Kullu hoteliers disappointed with Budget

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 5

The beneficiaries of the tourism industry of Kullu are disappointed with the Budget presented yesterday. They say that the industry has been ignored and no provision of relief for the stakeholders has been made.

The tourism industry has suffered huge losses due to the Covid, so the stakeholders were hoping of some relief. However, their hopes were dashed as the Budget mentioned no measures to help them make good their losses.

Anil, a hotelier of Manali, said that there was no mention of the construction of Bhubu Jot and Jalori tunnels. He added that the strategically-important Bhubu tunnel would reduce the distance of the Dharamsala-Manali highway by around 65 km and the travel time by two hours.

Hoteliers of Manali said that the government should take amicable decisions to help those associated with the tourism industry to survive.

Another hotelier Budhi Prakash Thakur said, “We have been urging the government to charge domestic rates of electricity from hospitality units for the period when there was no commercial activity and waive demand charges. Other charges on account of pollution, licence fee, liquor licence and registration for the lockdown period should be waived. House tax on hotels charged by the MC should be reduced.”

Bhupender Thakur, chief patron of the Kullu Travel Agents Association, said that no provision had been made for the expansion of the runway of the Bhuntar airport. He added that the government airline was charging exorbitant fares because of monopoly. “It is because of lack of willingness on the part of political leaders that the government is not eager to give Rs 500 crore for the expansion of the runway at the Bhuntar airport, which if done will boost the tourism industry and generate a huge revenue for the government and employment for a large number of people,” he said.

Kullu residents said there was no mention of the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway in the Budget. Many projects of the district had been ignored. They added that Kullu had not got any new project.