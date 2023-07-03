No repair in 10 years, Bachat Bhavan building at Nurpur faces neglect

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, July 2

The Bachat Bhavan building in Nurpur, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore has been lying in a state of neglect, thanks to the authorities’ apathy. The dilapidated building, which is used by some members of a local sports club in the evening, has not undergone any repair or maintenance over the past one decade.

The local administration has been renting out the building to families belonging to the general and below-poverty-line (BPL) categories on a daily basis for social functions at Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,500 per day, respectively. The authorities also receive a monthly rent of Rs 5,000 from the Nurpur Sports Club.

The ceiling of the Bachat Bhavan hall in the building is damaged and can give in any time, posing a threat to life. Most fans installed in the hall are out of order, adding to the woes of the visitors amid the searing summer season.

It may be noted that the building remained under an NGO for several years prior to 2018. But thanks to the intervention of then local MLA Rakesh Pathania, the administration took possession of the building on January 1, 2018, and started renting it out for social functions like community lunches and nuptial ceremonies.

When contacted for comment, Nurpur SDM Gursimar Singh said that the administration has been mulling plans for the repair of the building, and that it would be renovated in the foreseeable future.