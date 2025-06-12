No respite expected from heat wave conditions in state till June 13

Many areas in the plains, low and mid hills of the state are enduring heat wave conditions. At many stations, maximum temperatures have soared past 40 degree Celsius and Una is just shy of touching the 45 degree Celsius mark. The weather department has issued an orange alert for heat wave and severe heat wave at isolated places in the districts of Una and Kullu and yellow alert for isolated places in the districts of Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Solan, Hamirpur and Kangra.

“Weather will remain largely dry across the state till June 13, and several areas are likely to endure heat wave conditions,” said Sandeep Sharma, a senior scientist at Meteorological Centre, Shimla. “Maximum temperatures are four to five degree higher than normal at most places in the state. Similarly, minimum temperatures are also significantly higher than normal,” he said.

Over the last 24 hours, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Dharamsala, Una, Mandi and Manali have endured heat wave conditions. Sharma further said that the state would get some relief from scorching heat from August 14 onwards as there’s a likelihood of light rain across the state until June 17.

Incidentally, it’s the first heat wave alert issued in June. No alert was issued in the month of May as the state experienced rainfall this month on regular basis. The heat wave is unlikely to impact the agriculture sector much as the crops are at sowing stage and there’s no standing crop at the moment in the state. However, the heat wave conditions can cause some damage to the horticulture crops.

“Litchi has reached the maturity stage and the heat wave can crack up the fruit,” said a horticulture official from Kangra. In the apple belts, high temperature can increase the pest attack on the plants.

The weather department has issued advisory to avoid heat exposure and keep the head covered while out in the sun. As for crops, the department has advised farmers to apply light and frequent irrigation to standing crops and provide mulching to conserve moisture in the soil.