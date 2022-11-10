Even though the road from the Sanjauli tunnel till Dhalli has been widened, there’s no respite from traffic jams and slow vehicular movement. At times even ambulance gets stuck in the traffic here. The departments concerned need to figure out why the vehicular movement isn’t smooth despite the widening of the road. Devender, Sanjauli
Ticketless travel in private buses
Private bus conductors have not been issuing tickets to passengers in Shimla. Due to this, conductors often forget which passenger has given the money, especially in crowded buses, resulting in arguments between the two sides.
Praveen, Shimla
Poor garbage collection
The garbage collection in the Majaith ward has not been smooth over the past few days. Garbage is piled up at various places in the ward. The MC should look into the matter and ensure that the garbage is lifted regularly. Diwan, Shimla
