Shimla: No road for ambulance, Majiath Ward residents forced to carry patients on back

Tribune News Service

Navneet Rathour

Shimla, March 8

The lack of a road for an ambulance in Majiath Ward under Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) leaves the residents of the area helpless in case of an emergency.

Unable to approach ward councillors The residents complain that there are many people who live in the ward, but are registered as voters in another ward.

Due to this, they face issues in getting work done as they are unable to approach the ward’s councillors.

The ward, which was earlier a part of Totu, is not well connected with the main road and due to this people have to face a lot of inconvenience. Many a time, people have even had to carry the patients till the main road, where vehicles are available to rush them to hospitals.

Talking to The Tribune, Akhilesh, a resident of Majiath Ward, said, “There is no proper road in the ward for an ambulance or for that matter any vehicle to commute. Due to this, people are troubled and unable to rush the patients to the hospitals in time. The situation is worse, especially at night.”

He said there had been many instances of people having to ask labourers to help take patients to the main road so that they could be then taken to hospitals.

Locals also claim that they are not able to access basic facilities due to poor road connectivity.

Majiath Ward councillor Anita Sharma, while talking to The Tribune, said, “At present, there are three ambulance roads that have been proposed for the ward.” She added that work on the construction of one road is going on, while tenders for the second one are being invited. “The third road will have a flyover above the railway track for which a massive Budget is required,” she added.

“The project is stalled due to the non-availability of the Budget. For this, we will soon be meeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh and will demand a Budget for the construction of the ambulance road,” she further stated.

