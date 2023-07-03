No road link, Sainj villagers carry patients on shoulders

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 2

Lack of road connectivity to remote Shakti, Maror and Shugad villages in the Sainj valley of Kullu district has made the lives of these villagers miserable. They have been demanding road connectivity to their villages for the past many years, but nothing has been done to redress their problem.

Fall under national park area The PWD authorities say the villages fall under the Great Himalayan National Park area

Thus, it is very difficult to get permission to construct a road to these villages through forest land

As a result, locals are facing multiple problems in their day-to-day life. They have to trek for nearly 18 km to reach the nearest road to avail transportation facility. The children and senior citizens, who cannot walk such a long distance to reach the road, are the worst sufferers.

“In the absence of a health centre and road connectivity, we have to carry patients on our shoulders and trek a long distance to reach the road to transport the patient to a nearby hospital at Sainj. It takes hours to reach the nearby hospital,” says a local resident.

Raksha Devi, a resident of Maror village, said, “When my daughter fell sick recently, I had to trek a long distance while carrying her on my back to reach the roadside to avail transportation facility to reach Sainj hospital.”

Ram Chand, a native of Shakti village, said, “I have grown old while waiting for road connectivity to my village, but still there is no sign of a road. During the BJP regime, Banjar MLA Surender Shourie had assured the locals that road connectivity would be provided, but nothing has been done on the ground. Now again we are reiterating our demand to provide roads to these remote villages on priority. What is our fault and for what are we suffering for so long?”

The PWD authorities say these villages fall under the Great Himalayan National Park area, which is a major hindrance in providing them road connectivity.

Vinay Hazri, XEN, PWD, Banjar, says, “These being protected areas, it is difficult to get permission to construct a road to these villages through the forest land.”