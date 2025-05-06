DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / No room for plastic: Churah shops raided, polythene seized

Surprise raid nets 10kg polythene, Rs 7,500 in fines
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 06, 2025 IST
In a surprise inspection on Monday, the Food and Civil Supplies Department conducted raids in Nakrod and Chilli markets under Churah subdivision of Chamba district. The operation, led by Food Inspector Manoj Kumar, focused on vegetable and grocery shops to ensure compliance with food safety and environmental regulations.

During the inspection, officials seized approximately 10 kg of banned polythene carry bags from several shops. Six shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs 7,500 for violating the state’s polythene ban.

Inspector Kumar issued stern warnings to the shopkeepers, emphasising that the use of polythene bags is strictly prohibited due to their harmful impact on the environment. He instructed vendors to discontinue their use immediately.

He also urged shopkeepers to maintain hygiene on their premises and adhere strictly to pricing norms for food items. “Any compromise on food quality or overpricing will invite strict action,” Kumar said, highlighting the importance of cleanliness to prevent public health risks.

The department warned that repeat violations of the polythene ban would attract harsher penalties and stricter enforcement action in future inspections.

