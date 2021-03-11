No SDM in Kasauli, residents suffer

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 29

The absence of the SDM at Kasauli for the last fortnight has delayed the works like the renewal of driving licences and vehicle registration. Sanjeev Dhiman was transferred on May 12 and BR Sharma was posted in his place. He, however, could not join duty. The orders were modified on May 24 and Dhanbir Thakur was posted as the SDM, Kasauli. The officer will retire in November. The sub-division will see four SDMs by the year end.

New SDM soon The new SDM will soon join and the post of the SDO, Electricity, will also be filled soon. The drawings of the new SDM office, which will come up at the tehsil complex, are being prepared. Dr Rajiv Saizal, Health Minister

Kasauli is the home turf of Dr Rajiv Saizal, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ayurveda and Ayush. The absence of the SDM is creating resentment among the locals, who have to wait for days for their routine works.

Kasauli is a new subdivision which was announced in December 2019 by the Chief Minister at a rally in Parwanoo. The SDM office still lacks infrastructure. It had been working from the tehsil building at Kasauli. It was later shifted to the PWD guest house and continues to operate from there. A suitable land is yet to be identified to create proper infrastructure.

The worst problem, which the office faces, is the poor internet connectivity which often delays licencing works.

Residents have to wait for days for routine works like online filing of applications due to poor internet connectivity.