No Solan mayoral poll as BJP, Congress councillors skip meet

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 4

The elections to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the Solan Municipal Corporation could not be held today as both the Congress and the BJP councillors abstained from the meeting called by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) at 12 noon to hold the elections.

Independent councillor Manish Kumar was the only one who turned up. The next date announced by the ADC for the agenda is December 7 though he had earlier scheduled the next meeting on December 5.

“The second meeting to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor has to be held within 72 hours as per the HP Municipal Corporation Act so December 7 has been fixed. Since the date and place for holding the second meeting had not been mentioned in the earlier notification, a fresh notification has been issued today,” said Ajay Yadav, ADC, Solan.

Lack of strong leadership Lack of strong leadership has been displayed by the local MLA as well as the CM as they failed to bring about a consensus for electing the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor among its councillors. —Vivek Sharma, BJP state spokesperson

He added the elections would be held on December 7 at 3 pm where no quorum would be required.

The BJP, however, sees the move as politically motivated as one of its councillors was slated to leave Solan for an exigency. This would defeat the BJP’s efforts to secure at least one post as it was flooded with options from the two factions of the ruling Congress.

Terming the move to shift the date for the second meeting to December 7 as illegal and unconstitutional, Vivek Sharma, BJP state spokesperson, said it was taken under duress from the state government to influence the elections.

He said, “A lack of strong leadership has been reflected by the local MLA as well as the Chief Minister as they failed to bring about a consensus for electing the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor among its councillors. In a bid to grab the two posts, the local MLA was earlier given the right to vote. As if that was not enough, the government today suddenly changed the date for holding the second meeting to December 7.”

Vivek Sharma also questioned whether failing to mention the time of voting in the notification issued on December 2 was deliberate and aimed at appeasing the state government or was it a genuine laxity.

BJP’s state vice-president Rashim Dhar Sood and other leaders also met the Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) to register their objection against the move.

The DC has been requested to take strict note of the callousness of the ADC in failing to notify the time for the elections.

The BJP is also exploring the legal aspects of this deliberate botch-up as the leaders said the DC was morally bound to maintain the independence of the institutions and those failing to abide by the norms would face legal consequences.

With two more days having been secured by the Congress, its senior leaders were once again trying to bring about a consensus among the nine councillors for the two posts.

