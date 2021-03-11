No space to walk on KNH–Portmore School stretch

Over 300 residents living on the back side of Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) are a harried lot as there is no space to walk for pedestrians on the KNH–Portmore School stretch. Vehicles are parked alongside the road, leaving no space for pedestrians. Moreover, taxi drivers consume alcohol in the parked vehicles, making it tough for families to cross the stretch. We request the authorities concerned to restrict movement of heavy vehicles on the path and deploy a Constable to rein in the anti-social elements. — Karan, Shimla

No masks at AAP’s event

The AAP leaders addressed a large gathering of people in a closed hall in a Shimla hotel on Wednesday. There was hardly anyone wearing a mask during the event. The AAP leaders should have been more responsible and should have asked people to wear masks. — Ranvijay, Shimla

Traffic jam at Vikasnagar intersection

The intersection at Vikasnagar bus stop, from where buses divert towards Kasumpti, faces long traffic snarls. These jams are caused as private buses stop here for several minutes. A policeman should be deputed here to manage the traffic. — Ramesh, Kasumpti

