No special demand to be made to PM Modi: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 30

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that no special demand would be made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he had always accepted requests made to him.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, said that all preparations for the rally to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre had been completed. “It will a historical event when the Prime Minister interacts with the beneficiaries of 16 Central schemes, to be watched by 17 lakh people across the country,” he added.

“We will not make any special demand to the Prime Minister, as he has always been sympathetic towards the problems faced by Himachal. The Atal Tunnel, AIIMS at Bilaspur, Rs 800 crore special assistance and the Rs 21,000 crore ADB tourism project have been possible due to the Prime Minister’s personal interest and affinity with Himachal,” he said.

Thakur said that the Prime Minister would arrive at the rally venue on The Ridge at 10.50 am after a road show. “He will hold a half an hour interaction with the beneficiaries 16 flagship programmes of the Central Government,” he added. The Prime Minister would release the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi from The Ridge tomorrow, which would benefit 80 crore people.

Thakur said that the chief ministers of all states would join the function virtually. However, BJP national president JP Nadda would not be attending the function. He added that Himachal would always remain indebted to the Prime Minister for showering special love and affection on the state. “Himachal is fortunate that the Prime Minister chose the state as venue to celebrate eight years of the NDA government,” he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur criticised the AAP government in Punjab for politicising the issue of withdrawal of security given to VIPs. “I feel that the decision to withdraw security extended to people in Punjab was politically motivated to grab national headlines. Such sensitive decisions should be based on threat faced by an individual and not for public applause,” he said when asked about the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

He also criticised the Punjab Government for being soft on Khalistan supporters. “Within five days we arrested the two youth responsible for putting up Khalistan banners outside the Vidhan Sabha in Dharamsala. Despite Khalistan flags visible all over Punjab, the AAP government does not seem to be interested in acting against such elements,” he said.

Nadda not coming