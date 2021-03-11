No steps taken by Himachal govt before rains, says Mukesh Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Una, August 21

“The state government failed to take effective steps in order to prevent damage to life and property due to heavy rains in the monsoon,” said Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in a press note issued here today.

He said the Congress stood firmly with those who had lost family members during floods and cloudbursts. He alleged that the government failed to identify spots which were vulnerable to floods and heavy rains. He said water overflowed over some bridges while entire habitations were flooded in other places which clearly showed the unpreparedness of the government.

The leader alleged that illegal mining near footings of the railway bridge built on a rivulet in Kangra district was the reason for its recent damage during heavy rainfall. He said the mining mafia had no fear of law as they were being patronised by powerful people.

While talking about the death of eight members of a family in a cloudburst in Mandi district, he demanded that the government should compensate the victims who lost family members, livestock, property or standing crops. He called upon the state government to speed up rehabilitation works.

Agnihotri said the opposition did not intend to do politics on unfortunate incidents such as loss of human life.

#monsoon #mukesh agnihotri