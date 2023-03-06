No student, Himachal denotifies 286 schools

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 5

The state government has denotified 286 schools, including 228 primary and 56 middle schools, with zero enrolment. “There was not even a single student in these schools during the past five years. So, it has been decided to denotify these institutions,” said Education Minister Rohit Thakur while announcing the decision to shut down these schools here today.

The minister clarified that most of these institutions were opened in the past five years during the BJP regime.

Staff rationalisation on govt’s mind Fixes criteria to decide fate of 320 educational institutions opened by previous Jai Ram govt

Education Minister says govt working on rationalisation of staff to reform education sector

Thakur said the government had worked out the parameters to decide the fate of around 320 educational institutions opened by the previous Jai Ram government towards the fag end of its tenure. “Whether these schools will continue will be decided on the basis of the strength of students in these institutions. For primary schools, the minimum strength will be more than 10, for middle schools, it will be 15, for high schools, it will be 20 and for senior secondary schools, it will be 25,” he said, adding that the schools meeting the criteria would continue to function. For colleges to stay functional, the minimum strength had been fixed at 65.

Thakur said the government had taken a liberal view as the minimum strength criteria had been relaxed for these schools. “As per the criteria of the Education Department, the minimum strength required for primary schools and senior secondary schools is 25 and 60, respectively. We have, however, relaxed the criteria considering the hilly and tough terrain of the state,” said Thakur.

The Education Minister said rationalisation of staff was another important reform in the education sector the government was working on. “For example, there is a school in the Nankhari area of Shimla district where there are two students and five teachers. There must be several other such schools. We will rationalise the staff to have a proper student-teacher balance in schools,” said Thakur.

Thakur said the state had slipped in education over the past few years. “Around 3,000 primary schools have just one teacher, 455 schools are being run through deputations from other schools and 12,000 posts are vacant in the department,” said Thakur.

