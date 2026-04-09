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Home / Himachal Pradesh / No students, Himachal govt closes 24 schools

No students, Himachal govt closes 24 schools

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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The state government has de-notified 19 primary and five middle schools with zero enrolment across Lahaul & Spiti, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts, with immediate effect. The Director of School Education has directed deputy directors (Elementary Education) in the concerned districts to implement the decision promptly and submit compliance reports to the Directorate.

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Of the 19 primary schools, 15 are in Shimla, three in Sirmaur and one in Solan. Among the five middle schools, four are located in Lahaul & Spiti and one in Shimla. The move is part of a broader consolidation and rationalisation policy targeting institutions with negligible or no student strength.

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The government has also ordered the redistribution of teaching and non-teaching staff, infrastructure and official records in accordance with existing guidelines to ensure optimal utilisation of resources.

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