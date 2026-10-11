No such thing as ‘digital arrest’, DGP Ashok Tewari warns Himachal locals

The ‘digital arrest’ scam has emerged as a major concern in Himachal Pradesh, with fraudsters impersonating officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and police to target residents and dupe them of their money.

According to the police, scammers contact victims posing as officials of various investigative agencies and accuse them of being involved in money laundering or other crimes. They then threaten legal action and pressure the victims into making payments in exchange for being “acquitted”.

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On September 18, a woman from Palampur received a call from a scammer posing as a Delhi Police official. The caller told her that her bank account was being used for money laundering, causing her to panic. The scammer then threatened to initiate legal action against her and pressured her to transfer money. She subsequently transferred Rs 15 lakh.

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The woman later became suspicious and approached the local police, following which a zero FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Dharamsala.

A similar case was reported in the Dharampur area of Mandi, where a woman was duped of Rs 15.5 lakh by scammers posing as Delhi Police officials.

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In another incident reported in January this year, a retired Army officer lost Rs 98 lakh to scammers posing as CBI and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials. The fraudsters threatened him with “digital arrest”, claiming that a fake SIM card had been issued in his name and was being used for money laundering.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari said there was no provision for “digital arrest” and that agencies such as the ED and CBI, as well as the police, never contact people through video calls for such proceedings.

He advised people who receive calls from anyone posing as officials of such agencies to immediately disconnect the call and refrain from making any payments.

The DGP also urged people who have been duped or contacted by scammers to immediately alert the police by calling the toll-free cybercrime helpline number 1930.