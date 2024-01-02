No supply received for two days: Dealers

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 1

Truck drivers have gone on strike in all industrial clusters across the state, leading to a shortage of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). They have struck work in protest against a new provision of up to 10 years’ imprisonment if a truck driver flees a fatal accident site without informing the authorities concerned.

Petrol stations in the state have received no supply for the past two days. Gas station owners fear that they will be forced to stop supply if their stocks are not replenished soon.

“There are more than 500 gas stations in the state and only 10 per cent to 20 per cent fuel is being sold in the absence of any supply for the past three days. The fuel supply was 40 per cent to 50 per cent till yesterday but no supply was received today. We have exhausted a major part of the reserve stock that we maintain,” said Sukumar, president, HP Petroleum Dealers Association.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan