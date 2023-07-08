 No takers for Rs 206-cr ropeway project, pre-bid meeting called : The Tribune India

Out of the two promoters neither turned up

The 3.88-km ropeway on the Kalka-Shimla national highway-5 will reduce the journey time from an hour to about 20 minutes.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 7

In a bid to allay the concerns of the promoters for the Rs 206-crore passenger ropeway project connecting Jabli on the Kalka-Shimla national highway (NH)-5 with Kasauli, the Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) will convene a pre-bid meeting on July 15.

The corporation, which is executing the project, failed to find a promoter despite inviting its tenders a year ago. The project would be executed on the public-private partnership mode.

Though few bidders evinced interest after the tenders were floated last year, they failed to take up the project owing to several concerns. The corporation had also extended the last date to facilitate the promoters but it failed to prove productive as out of the two promoters none turned up and opt for the project.

RTDC director Ajay Sharma said, “Some new promoters have evinced interest in the project and a pre-bid meeting has been convened on July 15. We are hopeful that we will be able to zero in on a promoter as some meetings have taken place with them about the project.”

“The transport secretary has already given approval to permit plying of 15 electronic vehicles to drop tourists at their respective hotels after they get down from the ropeway’s upper terminal at the Circuit House in Kasauli. This has been done to facilitate the promoter,” informed Sharma.

Keen to develop the project, the corporation could also tweak the terms and conditions to suit the promoters and ensure its viability. The officials were keenly awaiting the July 15 meeting which would decide the fate of this project.

The 3.88-km ropeway, which will reduce the journey time from an hour to about 20 minutes, will be an eco-friendly transportation mode. It will have the twin advantages of easing traffic snarls as well as saving fuel to promote cleaner environment.

The lower terminal point of the project will be situated at Mohal Bhat ka Gaon (Jabli) on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the NH-5. The upper terminal point has been identified near the Public Works Department Circuit House in Kasauli.

The project was keenly awaited by the tourists as it will ease traffic congestion on the narrow single-lane roads leading to Kasauli from the Kalka-Shimla NH. With the town having no tourism promotion activity, the ropeway was slated to emerge as an attraction to lure more tourists.

