No takers for yellow line parking slots in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 22

Despite massive shortage of parking spaces in Shimla, Municipal Corporation’s plan to auction 1,342 yellow line parking slots is finding no takers. Twice the MC has floated tenders to auction these parking slots, but no one has shown interest on both the occasions.

Hard to manage These parking slots are spread over long distances. The contractor will need a lot of manpower to manage and run these slots. Ashish Kohli, MC Commissioner

“We have again received no response for the yellow line parking slots,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli. The MC has identified 1,342 parking slots on its roads, where vehicles could be parked without disrupting the flow of the traffic. At the identified spots, a yellow line is drawn and the vehicles could be parked behind the line.

Having received no response twice, the MC is mulling reducing reserve prices and increasing the number of zones in which these slots are located to make the deal more lucrative for contractors. “The main reason why we are getting no response is that these parking slots are spread over long distances. The contractor will need a lot of manpower to run these slots,” said Kohli.

He added instead of distributing these slots in four zones as they have done, the zones could be increased to around 10 zones. “This will make the zones more manageable for the contractor. Also, we are thinking of reducing the reserve price,” said Kohli.

As for why the MC doesn’t manage these parking slots itself, the Commissioner said the MC doesn’t have the staff required to manage these slots.

Apart from the 1,342 parking slots on the MC roads in the city, there are another 500-600 parking slots up for grabs on two PWD roads — the Cart Road and the Sanjauli-Dhalli bypass road. The PWD has given a go-ahead to the MC to auction these parking slots, but the MC hasn’t floated the tenders yet.

“We are planning to float tenders soon for the parking slots on the Circular Road and the Sanjauli-Dhalli bypass road,” said Kohli. Incidentally, the Circular Road has been widened at several places under the Shimla Smart City Mission, and the scope for yellow line parking has increased.