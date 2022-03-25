No teacher, water carrier running Palampur school

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 24

Chimbalhar Primary School on the outskirts of Palampur is being run by a water carrier as there are no teachers in the school for the past four months. In the absence of teachers, the number of students has also come down to 10.

It is learnt that the Education Department had shifted one teacher to Dehan in Sulah and another to Panchrukhi. However, the department has failed to post the substitutes, making the matter worse.

At present, there is no teacher in the school. An ad hoc water carrier is now looking after the schoolchildren. Recently, the state government had spent over Rs 3 lakh on the building and renovation of the school.

When this correspondent visited the school, he was told by students that in the absence of teachers, they could not complete their syllabus this year .

All efforts to contact the District Education Officer at Dharamsala remained futile as he did not pick the phone.

However, junior officer said a temporary arrangement was being made to depute teachers from the adjoining school.

Parveen Sharma, former MLA and BJP leader, who resides near the school, said he was well-versed with the situation and had requested the department to fill the vacant posts of teacher so that study of students were not affected.

Transferred by department

