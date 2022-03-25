No teacher, water carrier running Palampur school

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, March 24
Chimbalhar Primary School on the outskirts of Palampur is being run by a water carrier as there are no teachers in the school for the past four months. In the absence of teachers, the number of students has also come down to 10.
It is learnt that the Education Department had shifted one teacher to Dehan in Sulah and another to Panchrukhi. However, the department has failed to post the substitutes, making the matter worse.
At present, there is no teacher in the school. An ad hoc water carrier is now looking after the schoolchildren. Recently, the state government had spent over Rs 3 lakh on the building and renovation of the school.
When this correspondent visited the school, he was told by students that in the absence of teachers, they could not complete their syllabus this year .
All efforts to contact the District Education Officer at Dharamsala remained futile as he did not pick the phone.
However, junior officer said a temporary arrangement was being made to depute teachers from the adjoining school.
Parveen Sharma, former MLA and BJP leader, who resides near the school, said he was well-versed with the situation and had requested the department to fill the vacant posts of teacher so that study of students were not affected.
Transferred by department
It is learnt that the Education Department had shifted one teacher to Dehan in Sulah and another to Panchrukhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second term
BJP supporters offer prayers across UP before Adityanath's s...
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7