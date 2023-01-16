No tenders awarded, works in PWD, IPH Departments come to halt

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 15

The works in the PWD and IPH departments in the state have come to a grinding halt. The new government has put on hold the award of all tenders, the process for which was completed during the last few months by the previous government. Sources revealed that the award of about 500 tenders each in the PWD and the IPH departments have been put on hold by the new government.

Besides, the work on the ongoing development projects has been hit as the government has not issued any letter of credit (LOC) to the IPH and the PWD departments. The LOC is issued by the government for sanction of budget every quarter of financial year for works that have already been approved by the government or regular maintenance work.

After release of the LOC, the departments concerned withdraw funds from the treasury and further disburse or use them for ongoing development works or maintenance of existing schemes. The sources said the LOC had not been issued to the IPH and the PWD departments since the new government has taken over.

The sources say many contractors had stopped ongoing work as the payments have not been released. They have been regularly complaining to the departments that they cannot carry on the ongoing works till the previous payments are cleared.

The officials of the two departments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, say even regular maintenance work of various IPH schemes and the PWD have been hit as LOC had not been issued to the officials. In cases of emergency the officials are using their goodwill with the contractors to get the maintenance works done on credit.

The sources say development work had also come to a halt due to lesser availability of cement in the government stores. Since the ACC and Ambuja cement plants have been closed down by Adani group of industries due to a tiff with the truck union, there was a shortage of cement being supplied for government development works.

Facing financial problems, the new government has already hiked VAT on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has blamed financial crisis in the state on the previous BJP government. The Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, in a statement issued recently, alleged that the state government was planning to take a fresh loan of Rs 3,000 crore to implement Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and giving Rs 1500 per month to all women in the state in the 18 to 60 age group.

The new Congress government also denotified 900 government offices and institutions opened by the previous government since April 2022.

Govt fails to issue LOC