No tourism activity in Lahaul and Spiti's Sissu area till February 23

Mandi, January 10
The residents of Sissu panchayat in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today suspended tourism-related activities till February 23 to celebrate local festivals. The decision was taken by the gram panchayat unanimously following a demand by the residents.
Various local festivals, including Halda and Puna, will be celebrated in the region during that period. Deities are worshipped on these occasions and silence is needed for that purpose, residents maintain.
Sissu gram panchayat pradhan Rajeev Kumar said, “On the demand of people, we have decided to suspend all tourism-related activities under the Sissu panchayat from today to February 23. All hotels and homestays will remain closed at Sissu during that period.”
“We have also urged the local administration and the police to cooperate with the panchayat authorities on the issue,” he added.
