No treatment plant, garbage management tough in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 18

Waste management has become a herculean task for the district administration and the civic bodies as no panchayat is consenting to set up garbage treatment plant in their areas.

The civic bodies of Kullu, Bhuntar, Manikaran and Banjar have been looking for a site to set up a garbage treatment in their areas for the past four years.

Garbage dumping has been stopped at the waste incinerator plant at Pirdi since January 2019 following protests by local residents in September 2018 and the directions of the Supreme Court . At present, all garbage is being sent to the Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) plant at Rangri for which the Manali MC is being paid Re 1 per kg.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg has said that tenders would soon be invited for improving the waste management system in Manikaran and Kasol. He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Manikaran, here recently.

The Deputy Commissioner said, “The old system, under which hotel and restaurant owners have to dispose of the wet garbage themselves, will continue until a new company is allotted the task of making arrangements for waste disposal.”

The company operating the RDF plant at Rangri in Manali, where the waste of the area was being sent, has refused to take wet waste from areas other than Manali, citing lack of equipment to treat wet waste.

Garg said better facilities would be created for tourists and locals in Kasol and Manikaran. He also instructed the officials to identify new parking places and remove illegal roadside shanties and encroachments in the two tourist spots.

He directed the PWD to carry out patch work on the Manikaran road and widen the road from Jailanala to Kasol to prevent traffic jams. He further instructed the Kasol panchayat president to install more CCTV cameras in Kasol and Manikaran.