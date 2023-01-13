No-trust motion against Parwanoo MC president

Solan, January 12
Six of the total nine councillors moved a no-confidence motion against the president and the vice-president of the Parwanoo Municipal Council (MC) before the Deputy Commissioner (DC) here today.
The Congress-supported four councillors moved the motion with the support of two BJP-supported councillors under the leadership of former MC president Thakur Dass Sharma.
The DC would decide a date for moving the no-confidence motion after the receipt of a letter from the six councillors. The nine-member council has five BJP-supported and four Congress-supported councillors.
Internal feud has led to the ouster of the Congress from the council and Nisha Sharma and Sonia Sharma were elected president and vice-president. The Congress-supported candidates had managed to rope in Independent councillor Nisha Sharma, who was denied ticket by the BJP, to elevate its candidates to the top posts earlier.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...