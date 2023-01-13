No-trust motion against Parwanoo MC president

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 12

Six of the total nine councillors moved a no-confidence motion against the president and the vice-president of the Parwanoo Municipal Council (MC) before the Deputy Commissioner (DC) here today.

The Congress-supported four councillors moved the motion with the support of two BJP-supported councillors under the leadership of former MC president Thakur Dass Sharma.

The DC would decide a date for moving the no-confidence motion after the receipt of a letter from the six councillors. The nine-member council has five BJP-supported and four Congress-supported councillors.

Internal feud has led to the ouster of the Congress from the council and Nisha Sharma and Sonia Sharma were elected president and vice-president. The Congress-supported candidates had managed to rope in Independent councillor Nisha Sharma, who was denied ticket by the BJP, to elevate its candidates to the top posts earlier.

