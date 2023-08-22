No-trust motion: Parwanoo MC president quits ahead of voting

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 21

Nisha Sharma, president of the Parwanoo Municipal Council (MC), tendered her resignation before the Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) today, a day before voting is to take place on a motion of no-confidence moved against her in January.

A letter stating a no-confidence against the MC president and vice-president Sonia Sharma had been presented before the DC on January 12 by six of the nine councillors. After dilly-dallying over the issue for more than seven months, the DC had fixed August 22 as the date of voting.

Four Congress-supported councillors had moved the motion with the support of two BJP-supported councillors under the leadership of former MC president Thakur Dass Sharma. The Congress-supported candidates had managed to rope in Independent councillor Nisha Sharma, who was denied a ticket by the BJP.

Nisha thanked BJP and the Congress for lending support to her in her two-and-a-half-year term and said internal bickering led to this situation. She said she would work to strengthen Congress.

