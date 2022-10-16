No-trust move against Mayor, deputy scrapped

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 15

Mayor Punam Grover and Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura of the local Municipal Corporation escaped a no-confidence motion moved against them by 11 of the 17 councillors as the motion is supposed to have a two-thirds majority as against three-fourths required earlier.

As per an order issued by Solan SDM Vivek Sharma, the no-confidence motion moved by 11 members, does not fulfil the condition of Amendment in Section 37 of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, dated October 3, 2021.

Act Amendment A letter supporting ‘no confidence’ was presented to the DC by 11 councillors, including four BJP councillors, against the duo on October 12.

However, as per the amended Act of 2021, only a two-thirds majority, which means 12 members, can move this motion.

Earlier, the SDM had notified October 31 as the date for moving the no-confidence motion against the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

The development followed a letter supporting no confidence presented to the Deputy Commissioner by 11 councillors, including four BJP councillors, against the Congress-supported Mayor and Deputy Mayor on October 12.

Experts, however, pointed out that as per the amended Act of 2021, two-thirds majority, which means 12 members, should move this motion. Applying this amendment, the district administration withdrew its earlier order to move the motion on October 31.

This is the first unit of the Solan Municipal Corporation after it was upgraded from a Municipal Council in October 2021.

Sources said though four BJP councillors tried to play smart and remove the Congress-supported Mayor and Deputy Mayor by lending support to the disgruntled Congress councillors, the amendment came as a blessing for the duo.