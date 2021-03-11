No vehicles allowed on Chamba link road

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 7

District Magistrate DC Rana, in exercise of powers conferred under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, has issued orders prohibiting the movement of all vehicles on the Medical College Hospital-Baloo via Paccatala road connecting Chamba town.

In an official communiqué issued here on Saturday, the District Magistrate stated that prohibiting vehicular traffic on this link road was imperative in view of the Public Works Department (PWD) undertaking work to upgrade it. However, pedestrians are allowed to use the road.