No water shortage for cleaning Shimla roads

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

The sight of an MC tanker splashing water on The Mall and The Ridge over the last two days has raised hackles of residents.

Not using potable water We are getting water from the nearby nullahs for the cleaning purpose. We know there’s scarcity of water, so why will we waste drinking water for cleaning The Ridge and The Mall? Shailender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor it’s Unfortunate People are not getting water to drink regularly, yet the MC is wasting water on cleaning the roads. It’s really unfortunate. A councillor

With Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited resorting to rationing to tide over the shortage of water, people are questioning why water is being wasted to clean The Mall and The Ridge.

“People are not getting water to drink regularly, yet the MC is wasting water on cleaning the roads. It’s really unfortunate,” said a councillor.

While a tanker was used to clean a portion on The Ridge on Wednesday where a function was held, another tanker was spotted splashing water on The Mall near Gaiety Theatre on Thursday.

SJPNL General Manager RK Verma said he had instructed the SDO to ensure water is not wasted. “MC vehicles, including a cleaning machine, fill water from the point that provides water to the Fire Department. I have issued the instructions that water be used in limited quantity for cleaning purposes,” said Verma.

Meanwhile, Shimla Deputy Mayor Shailender Chauhan claimed that the MC was not using drinking water for cleaning purpose. “We are getting water from the nearby nullahs for the cleaning purpose. We know there’s scarcity of water, so why would we waste drinking water for cleaning The Ridge and The Mall?” he asked.

With the SJPNL struggling to consistently supply around 45 MLD water, it has resorted to water rationing. Over the last few days, the company is not giving water to one out of seven zones once in a week to make up for the shortage.