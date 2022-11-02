No YC leader angry over ticket allotment: Shukla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 1

Rajya Sabha MP and Himachal Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla today said that Youth Congress leaders and workers were campaigning wholeheartedly for party candidates across the state.

Addressing a press conference here today, Shukla said that an impression was being created that Youth Congress leaders and workers were not campaigning for the party, which was not true. Nigam Bhandari, state Youth Congress president, Yadopati Thakur, state working president and Surjit Bharmauri, state general secretary, who had applied for ticket from Kinnaur, Sarkaghat and Bharmour respectively, refuted such allegations that they were maintaining distance from the campaign.

“They had applied for ticket and their claim was very strong but with various factors being taken into consideration, they could not be given ticket. This does not mean that they are unhappy with the party,” said Shukla.

“The party recognises their dedication and loyalty towards the party and on formation of government they will be given due importance,” said Shukla.

Nigam Bhandari, sate Youth Congress president, denied that Youth Congress workers were not campaigning for the party as they were angry for not being given the ticket. “There is no denying that Youth Congress leaders were disappointed at not being given the ticket. But the decision of the party high command is supreme and acceptable to all of us,” said Bhandari.