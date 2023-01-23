NOCs delayed, Himachal Pradesh hardens stand on BBMB reservoir water

Tribune News Service

Himachal Pradesh would now draw its share of water from the BBMB reservoirs in the state for irrigation and water schemes without waiting for the board’s approval for the purpose, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Jal Shakti Department Mukesh Agnihotri here today.

After the Supreme Court earmarked 7.1 per cent share in the BBMB projects to Himachal, it also gave the state a right on water from the reservoirs, he added.

Himachal now plans to draw water for various schemes from BBMB reservoirs without waiting for NOC

As of now, the state seeks NOC from the BBMB for drawing reservoir water for various schemes

The Deputy CM’s statement indicates that the state government is likely to adopt a tough stand over drawing water from the BBMB reservoirs located in Himachal Pradesh.

Till now, the BBMB had been dilly-dallying on giving no objection certificates (NOC) for irrigation and water schemes from its reservoirs. Now, the Himachal Jal Shakti Department had been directed to plan water-lifting schemes from the BBMB reservoirs for irrigation and water supply schemes and go ahead with the projects with or without the BBMB permission, Mukesh Agnihotri said.

The BBMB has two major water reservoirs in Himachal, Gobind Sagar lake in Bilaspur district and Pong Dam lake in Kangra district. The BBMB ownership lies jointly with the partner states, including Himachal, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Though Himachal has got its share in the power generated by the BBMB, it has not got its share in water from the BBMB reservoirs.

In case the Himachal Government wants to take any water from the BBMB reservoirs for water and irrigation schemes, it has to seek permission from the board that has members from partner states.

Mukesh Agnihotri said it was an irony that the people of many villages who lost most of their land for the construction of BBMB reservoirs couldn’t get water for irrigation and drinking. Many Pong Dam oustees had still not got land allotted to them in Rajasthan.

The irrigation and drinking water schemes drawing water from Gobind Sagar and Pong Dam reservoirs can provide reprieve to the residents of Bilaspur, Una and Kangra districts who live along the banks of the Sutlej and Beas on which the reservoirs have been built. While the Gobind Sagar reservoir has been built on the Sutlej, the Pong Dam reservoir has been built on the Beas.

