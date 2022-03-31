Nod to Rs108-cr agriculture project in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 30
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has thanked the Central Government for approving Rs 108 crore for the Integrated Digital Agriculture Platform, a proposal of which was submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, by the State Agriculture Department.
He said the project titled “Transformation in Agriculture Using Emerging Technologies” would develop in-house competency in providing Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)-based services to farmers, thereby reducing the administrative process and increasing efficiency. This would ensure on-demand delivery of agriculture services, with an aim to improve quality of produce. —
