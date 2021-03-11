Nod to 18 projects worth Rs 918 crore in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

As many as 18 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and expansion of existing units involving total proposed investment of approximately Rs 918.08 crore and employment potential of about 2,520 persons were approved in the 23rd meeting of State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA) held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

New proposals approved by the authority include proposals of Chemicon Life Sciences Private Limited for manufacturing remdesivir, pantolprazole for sodium, etc; Bhakra Pharma for manufacturing injection, tablet, capsule; Marc Laboratories for manufacturing API bulk drugs; Emmforce Inc Unit-2 for manufacturing of rotavator blades and Forged Parts and Okaya EV Private Limited Unit-4 for manufacturing of front suspension, rear grip, alloy wheel, etc

Approvals were also given to Plaza Wires Private Limited Unit-III for manufacture of house wire, fire survival cable etc; Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd. Unit -III for manufacturing pharmaceutical and personal care products; Okaya Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd for manufacturing energy storage system, batteries, etc; Affy Polymers Private limited for manufacturing label printing, injection module and Affy Parenteral Private Limited for manufacturing of bottles.

The other projects approved were APG Foods Division Pvt Ltd for manufacturing flour, maida, semolina, frozen foods, retort foods; APG Life Sciences Pvt Ltd for manufacturing tablets, capsules, injections, syrup; APG Drugs Pvt Ltd for manufacturing API chemical based products and Milestone Gears Private Limited Unit 10 for manufacturing of gears, shafts, ring gears, bevel gears, etc.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries R D Dhiman, Principal Secretary Revenue Onkar Sharma, Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Yunus and other senior officers also attended the meeting. Director Industries Rakesh Prajapati conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

