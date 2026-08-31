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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nod to 186 new roads, focus on balanced development of Jubbal-Kotkhai: Minister

Nod to 186 new roads, focus on balanced development of Jubbal-Kotkhai: Minister

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:01 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Minister Rohit Thakur performs the ground-breaking ceremony for a road upgrade in Kotkhai on Sunday.
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur today performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the upgradation of the Thana Link Road in Gram Panchayat Rawlakiar under the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) in Shimla district. The project will cost Rs 4 crore and will improve road connectivity and transport facilities for local residents, he said.

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He said the state government was making continuous efforts to ensure balanced, comprehensive and all-round development in the constituency. “As a result, as many as 186 new roads have been approved for the constituency, a number that is very likely to increase to 200 by the end of this year,” he said.

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Thakur said various development projects in Kotkhai were being taken up on priority, with the Rs 15-crore Development Bhawan in Kotkhai being a major example. He said the building had remained incomplete for the past 15 years but was completed after the state government accorded priority to the project.

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He also said the state government was strengthening the infrastructure of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering and Technology (ABVGIET), Gumma, at a cost of Rs 104 crore. He said a B.Tech course in Civil Engineering had been introduced from this year, while a diploma course in Civil Engineering had also commenced from the current academic session. “Approval has additionally been received for Solar Technician and Mechanical Engineering courses, which will be started soon,” he added.

Earlier, the minister participated in the 77th Van Mahotsav celebrations, during which he and local residents planted about 80 deodar saplings on the premises of Government Senior Secondary School, Rawlakiar.

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Expressing concern over environmental degradation and the challenges posed by climate change, he said increasing population, personal interests and unbalanced development were putting growing pressure on nature. He said there was a need to turn plantation drives into a people’s movement to address challenges such as climate change and rising temperatures. He said the government would continue to organise similar plantation drives in the future to protect the environment.

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