Nod to 33 new industrial units worth Rs70 cr

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 12

The Industries Department has sanctioned 33 new projects, including 11 industrial and 22 tourism units, in the 8th meeting of the Industrial Development Scheme State-level Committee. These units are worth Rs 70 crore, for which subsidy of Rs 20.25 crore has been provided by the department, said Industries Director Rakesh Prajapati.

He said these units would generate employment opportunities for over 700 persons.

To promote industrialisation in Himachal, the Centre had announced an Industrial Development Scheme. In the previous seven meetings of its state-level committee, 118 claims amounting to Rs 168.65 crore were approved, Prajapati said. The Industrial Development Scheme includes Central Capital, Investment Incentive for Access to Credit (CCIIAC) at 30 per cent investment in plant and machinery with an upper limit of Rs 5 crore.

All eligible new and existing units, on their substantial expansion located anywhere in the State and Central Comprehensive Insurance Incentive (CCII), would be eligible for reimbursement of 100 per cent insurance premium on insurance of building plant and machinery for a period of five years from the

date of commencement of commercial production or operation, he added.