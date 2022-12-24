Nod to budget of Rs 7 lakh for Mandi Ayurveda Hospital

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 23

An estimated budget of Rs 7 lakh for 2022-23 was approved here today for the District Ayurveda Hospital, Mandi.

It was approved in a meeting of the governing council of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the hospital, held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Arindam Chaudhary.

The DC emphasised on strengthening health services and improving facilities in the ayurveda hospital.

“An increase in the incentive of Panchkarma masseurs from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 was approved in the meeting,” said District Ayurveda Officer Dr Deshraj Banyal.

He said the council also approved Rs 30,000 for purchasing mattresses and Rs 75,000 for purchasing items for the Panchakarma centre.

“A provision of Rs 40,000 each was made for garbage collection and disposal of bio-medical waste, besides Rs 1,10,000 for LPG refill at the Panchkarma center,” he added.