Himachal government gives nod to revised pension, 1.73 lakh to benefit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 14

The Cabinet today gave its nod to the revised pension to about 1.73 lakh pensioners, besides enhancement in gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The meeting of the Cabinet was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. This decision will ensure the revision of pension/family pension of 1.30 lakh pensioners/family pensioners from January 1, 2016.

The Cabinet also decided to provide 31 per cent dearness (DA) relief to the pensioners from July 1, 2021. An annual additional expenditure of Rs 1,785 crore would be incurred on account of the revision of pension. The state government had already provided Rs 1,450.44 crore to the pensioners as interim relief.

In addition, about 43,000 employees, who have retired between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2021 will also get the revised pension and gratuity. Now, minimum pension/family pension will increase from Rs 3,500 per month to Rs 9,000 per month from January 1, 2016. It also gave its nod to increase the limit of gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh from January 1, 2016, which will also be applicable for NPS employees.

Pensioners/family pensioners above 80 years will be provided due additional pension benefit on the revised pension/family pension. The Cabinet also decided to provide Invalid Pension and Family Pension to NPS employees on which Rs 250 crore would be spent.

The Cabinet gave its nod for the Governor Address to be delivered during the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to purchase and operationalise 50 additional ambulances under 108-National Ambulance Services for providing free transportation service to patients requiring immediate care. It also decided to open a Government Degree College at Ghandalwi in Bilaspur district.

The Cabinet decided to notify Sardar Patel University Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2022 from April 1, 2022 to set up a new state university at Mandi. The Cabinet also gave nod for allotment of land in favour of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd for setting up of IG ethanol plant at Jeetpur Baheri in Una district at a lease amount of Re 1 per square meter.

The Cabinet gave its nod to the draft of Memorandum of Understanding for hiring of Single Resource Consultancy for establishment of Project Management Unit for implementation of new centrally sponsored scheme ‘Financing Facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’ between the State Government and M/s NABARD Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd.

This scheme would help the farming community in a big way as interest subvention and credit guarantee would be given for the post-harvest infrastructure and for building of community farming assets like e-market platforms, warehouses, silos, pack houses, cold chains, etc.

It also gave its approval to open three new sub fire stations at Dheera in Kangra district, Bhatiyat in Chamba district and at Rewalsar in Mandi district and three new Fire Posts at Chirgaon in Shimla, Bhoranj in Hamirpur district and at South Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang. Nod was also given for upgradation of schools and health institutions besides opening of new sub divisions of Public Works and Irrigation and Public Health departments.

Gyms, theatres to open

While reviewing Covid situation, the Cabinet decided to open all educational institutions from February 17. It also decided that all gyms and cinema halls would be opened and langars would be allowed from the date.

College for Bilaspur

The Cabinet also gave its consent to purchase and operationalize 50 additional ambulances under 108-National Ambulance Services for providing free transportation service to patients requiring immediate care. It also decided to open a Government Degree College Ghandalwi in Bilaspur district.

#jai ram thakur