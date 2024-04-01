Nodal officers appointed for all 14 police districts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and byelections for six legislative Assembly constituencies, the Himachal police has deputed as many as 14 police officers as nodal officers in all of 14 police districts to deal with the election related complaints.

As per the orders issued by Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Navdeep Singh has been appointed as Nodal Officer for Shimla district, ASP Bir Bahadur for Kangra, ASP Sagar Chander for Mandi, ASP Raj Kumar for Solan, ASP Yogesh Rolta for Sirmaur, ASP Sanjeev Chauhan for Kullu, ASP Naveen Jhalta for Kinnaur, ASP Rajesh Kumar for Hamirpur, ASP Shivani Mehta for Chamba, ASP Shiv Ram Chaudhary for Bilaspur, ASP Surinder Sharma for Una, ASP Ashok Verma for Baddi, ASP Dharam Chand for Nurpur and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar for Lahaul and Spiti.

These officers will be responsible for each complaint to be numbered, reduced into writing and recorded in separate register. They will also be responsible for enquiring into these complaints and ensuring their logical end as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. These officers will remain the Nodal Officers for the said police districts till the completion of the election process.

