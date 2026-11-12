Noida man falls from paraglider at Bir Billing, dies

A 26-year-old tourist from Greater Noida was killed after falling from a tandem paraglider during a recreational flight at Bir Billing on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Shubham Dobliyal, was holidaying in Himachal Pradesh with his sister and three cousins. He was flying with a local tandem pilot when the mishap occurred barely six minutes after take-off from Billing.

According to preliminary reports, Dobliyal fell from the paraglider and landed in a dense forest near the designated landing zone. The pilot landed safely and alerted fellow pilots about the passenger’s fall. A search operation was launched, and the victim’s body was recovered late in the evening.

The Kangra police have registered an FIR against the pilot at Bir police station under charges of causing death due to negligence. The exact circumstances leading to the tragedy are yet to be established.

Advertisement

Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said investigators were examining multiple possibilities, including whether the passenger’s safety harness had loosened or snapped mid-flight. He said a detailed probe would be required to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the administration was looking into all aspects of the incident. He noted that passengers undertaking tandem flights place complete trust in pilots, making strict adherence to safety protocols imperative.

The victim’s cousin said other family members had also gone paragliding and learnt about the tragedy only after landing, when they were informed by the pilot.

Advertisement

The incident has raised serious questions about passenger safety harnesses, pre-flight checks, equipment maintenance and the oversight of commercial paragliding operations. It came on a day when a Russian pilot had a narrow escape after his paraglider got entangled in high-tension wires in Mandi.

Bir Billing, one of the country’s most popular adventure tourism destinations, attracts thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every year, many of whom rely entirely on pilots and operators for their safety during tandem flights. The incident has renewed calls for stricter safety checks, regular equipment inspections and stronger monitoring of commercial paragliding operations.